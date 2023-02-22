when the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It had its premiere a few years ago, it had a sequence where Boruto and his companions faced Kawaki in the future.

All older but Naruto’s son had a scar. He was appearing over one of his eyes and the origin of him was not known. However, that changed with the publication of the newest chapter of the manga, 78, known as ‘Finishing idiot’.

It is through this chapter that the reason why Boruto Uzumaki has such a scar is finally revealed. It all started with the sudden disappearance of his parents, Naruto and Hinata.

The person responsible was Kawaki, who decided to send them to a ‘pocket dimension’. They are trapped in a place where time does not exist, so they will not age or starve. Supposedly, he imprisoned them to protect them.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

So it doesn’t take long for Boruto to find Kawaki to hold him accountable in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and they start to fight. It is when Sarada Uchiha enters the scene, who decides to help Boruto.

But she didn’t count on Kawaki’s ability who attacks her mercilessly and the young Uzumaki saves her from a deadly attack. However, this costs him suffering a terrible injury to her eye and that is the reason for the scar that she will have many years after her.

Fountain: Sleeve Plus.

When will chapter 79 of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga come out?

Obviously, things ended up very interesting in the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and many are waiting for when the next chapter will come out, 79.

As planned, it will be on Sunday, March 19 through the Manga Plus site. So fans will be able to find out what happened to Kawaki after her escape, in which she had a little help from Otsutsuki, who lives like a parasite inside Boruto.

Fountain: Sleeve Plus.

Some are wondering if the long-awaited time jump is closer than ever, but it’s still hard to say when it will happen.

That decision is in the hands of Masashi Kishimoto, who is currently in charge of the series’ story and is supported by cartoonist Mikio Ikemoto.

But it seems clear that the jump is imminent and things are getting faster and faster.

