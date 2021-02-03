Naruto He accompanied millions of fans during his adolescence, and although it has been a few years since it came to an end, we still miss him.

Surely at some point you met someone who claimed to be learning Japanese simply by watching anime, although this sounds like something very complicated.

To see if this was possible, a recognized youtuber set out to find out if he could learn the language by watching the first season of Naruto, and documented the entire process through a video.

Can you learn Japanese by watching Naruto?

Many of us began to learn English through music and video games, so we might think that the same principle could apply to Japanese.

The youtuber Xiaomanyc, who uploads videos surprising people speaking in their native language, challenged himself to see how much he could learn by watching only and exclusively the first season of Naruto.

In total, he spent 10 hours straight in front of the television, without subtitles, making annotations and trying to unravel the mysteries of the Japanese language, although the result was not so good.

Although Xiaomany has a great facility for languages, he recognized that it is necessary to have some prior knowledge for the method to be effective.

The main problem is that the structure is very different from that of English, and those who decide to try it must have some highly developed auditory qualities.

For starters, that’s how Naruto is spelled in Japanese.

At the end of the experiment, the youtuber said that he understood a lot of vocabulary and developed his ability to understand the sounds of Japanese, which is very useful for studying it.

It is recommended that only those who already have previous knowledge try this experiment, otherwise you will only waste time seeing something that you will not understand.

Japanese is a complex language that requires years of study, so you can start with small online courses, or better yet, with professional advice.

