The Baryon mode from Naruto Uzumaki recently debuted in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In this form the also called Seventh Hokage takes on an intimidating look. But it is not mere appearance, it actually holds great power.

It is in this way that he is fighting Isshiki Otsutuski, who has taken complete control of the body of Jigen. The battle is in full swing, but there is a problem. But that is…

–O SPOILER NOTICE o–

When Naruto is in the Baryon mode its strength increases in an incredible way. But it is a ‘two-edged sword’. In other words, the life of those who use it is quickly consumed. Abusing in this way can lead to death.

If we make an analogy, it is like a candle flame about to burn out. Before that happens, it shines very brightly, illuminating everything around it. And then it goes off never to return.

Boruto finally presented the battle everyone wanted to see: Naruto and Sasuke vs Isshiki

The Baryon mode it is a desperate measure to face too powerful an enemy. That is the case of Isshiki. Like all members of the clan Otsutuski, He has very dangerous skills, great battle experience and a lot of energy.

Although time plays in favor of those who confront him in the anime: if he does not change his body, he will be lost. So those who face him must only hold out long enough to defeat him.

Naruto is giving it his all by fighting Isshiki Otsutuski

But the above applies to the clan leader as well. Uzumaki and that is why he wants to end the battle as soon as possible. If you exceed it, you could die the same as your enemy, resulting in one of the saddest moments in this story.

The people who read the original manga know very well how things will end. As always, those who only follow the anime expect to be surprised and Studio pierrot he’s doing a good job.

That is what can be seen in the video that accompanies this note, where it is possible to see Naruto Uzumaki fighting against Isshiki Otsutuski. The quality of the animation stands out a lot and the same can be said for the handling of the camera.

There is a lot of dynamism in combat; It is a sample of how much the study is being applied in the development of anime. Too bad it won’t take long for the stuffing to come back and everything to make room for the manga.

