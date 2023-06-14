Naruto continues to offer inspiration for female cosplayers from all over the world, but the subject chosen by the famous Enako (or enakorin on Instagram) in this case is quite original, with a cosplay of the seductive technique which, we must say, works very well.

The character represented is always Naruto, as those who know the series well know, but in a female variant. The seductive technique, or “eroticism technique”, is a variant of the transformation technique that the protagonist has managed to develop and master since he was a child with excellent results.

The skill in question works particularly well with characters who fall prey to female charms more easily, which usually gives rise to somewhat demented scenes in the series, but it is not a technique entirely devoid of strategic value.

As Naruto himself has sometimes demonstrated, the seductive technique can have excellent effects even during particularly demanding battles, precisely by focusing on the surprise effect that such a thing can generate, displacing the enemy with a totally out of place attack.

The reproduction below is practically perfect: from the pose to the hair to the typical clouds of steam that surround the figure, this interpretation only demonstrates why Enako is considered one of the best Japanese cosplayers.

