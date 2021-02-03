My name is Naruto Uzumaki, I like to eat Ichiraku’s ramen especially with Iruka-sensei. What I hate is the three minutes to wait for the ramen to be ready, my hobby is to eat the different types of ramen and compare them; and my dream for the future is to become the best Hokage.

The death scene of Naruto sure it would be very emotional if we remembered the child who dreamed of being Hokage. Or can you imagine the voice of Jiraiya saying ‘This was the story of Naruto Uzumaki, the hero of the ninja world‘. Well, we are going to analyze theories to see if this will come true at some point.

Killing the main character in a story, especially an anime or manga, is unthinkable for many; However, the case of Naruto has sparked quite a few theories, due to the events of the sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Let’s get to the point, the first pages of the manga (and the same we saw in the anime) are a flashforward to the future in which we briefly see a dialogue between Boruto (much larger) and Kawaki. This scene has been the origin of dozens of theories in which both Naruto and Sasuke could be dead.

Why does the community believe that Naruto dies in Boruto? Let’s analyze these panels:

Lines Kawaki ‘I’ll send you to the same place as the Seventh (Naruto) ‘for many is a clue that Naruto, by that time, is already dead. And that the murderer of Seventh Hokage is nothing less than Kawaki.

The same is speculated on the death of SasukeWell, if you look closely Boruto he wears both his cape and his sword. In this way we would talk about ‘the end of the ninja era‘, as he also mentions Kawaki, with a Konoha totally destroyed in the background.

¿Naruto Y Sasuke failed to protect the village? ¿Naruto is dead in Boruto? ¿Sasuke too?

Naruto’s death in Boruto

The death of Naruto for many it would be a logical progression in the sense that they have managed to fulfill their dream: to become Hokage, will bring Sasuke back, and have a family. The above would also lead to the fact that right now Boruto become the hero of the Leaf Village.

In the end, the protagonist is Boruto and not Naruto.

Another reason fans have pointed out is that the powers of Naruto They will reach a point where they will not be able to compete with the scientific advances of the ninja world today of Boruto.

This was palpable in one of the last clashes, in which Naruto had to use a new technique ‘the baryon mode’, which in the words of Kurama we learned that it is quite dangerous and could cost you your life (check the # 51 of Boruto):

The explanation of Kurama lengthens in Boruto # 52.

Although, on the other hand, we have also seen Naruto Y Sasuke deploy an absurd amount of power. And we can think of several ways the current Hokage could have a power up that prevents his death, drawing back to the power of all tailed beasts could be one of them.

Maybe he’s not dead, just in … another dimension?

Finally, another part of the much more optimistic community considers that somehow both Naruto as Sasuke They will have to leave the stage, so that we can focus all our attention on who the protagonist really is: Boruto.

Either sending them to another dimension, nullifying their ninja abilities, or rendering them useless for combat in some way, other than death.

That said, the community also believes that we could have several universes and that in one of them Sasuke Y Naruto are trapped, or vice versa; Well the fans also wonder And where are the rest of the Konoha ninjas? Why are Kawaki and Boruto fighting alone? Are they the ones who are elsewhere?

In the end, they are just fan theories and we will have to wait for Kodachi Y Kishimoto get to that point.

What do you think? Do you think that Naruto yes somehow dies in the future of Boruto? Let us know in the comments.

Remember you can read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations completely free in Manga Plus.



