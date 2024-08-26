A conference in France allowed us to see the full success of Naruto even after years of its completion. Masashi Kishimoto He introduced himself alongside the mangaka who is in charge of Boruto: Two Blue Vortexthe sequel to his original work and hinted at a new adventure.

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of one of the most popular shinobi in the world, could be returning very soon, It was said after the conference he gave in France. It is worth noting that the author was applauded for minutes at that moment, and in fact, he later confessed to feeling like crying when he perceived the emotion of the fanaticism. Naruto is one of the most important ninja images, and it seems that it will not go out of fashion anytime soon.

Masashi Kishimoto commented that, after the end of Narutothe mangaka rested for quite some time and is now ready for new adventures. However, They are just hints and mentions, no delivery was confirmed.. We will have to wait for details.

It should be noted that, Masashi Kishimoto began publishing Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru after the end of NarutoHowever, due to poor sales, the manga title was cancelled. It did not have the same luck and reception as the blond shinobi that preceded it.

However, a new opportunity could surprise us in a good way. Naruto It was a very interesting title, as it managed to position itself as one of the most popular shonen in the world, and along with Bleach and One Piece became part of the Big Three, or the great triad of shonen that dominated in the 2000s.

Do you think the new installment from the creator of Naruto could stand out after two decades? What about the creative genius now?

Source: Pierrot Studio

How many chapters does Naruto have?

The childhood of Naruto It was told in a first part that consisted of 220 chapters. While the second installment that narrates the adolescence of the shinobi was titled Shippuden and collected more than 500 episodes.

Later the saga of Borutothe son of Narutohowever, is being run by a new mangaka, although Kishimoto is overseeing delivery.

Naruto Containing over 700 episodes, the anime has always been in charge of Pierrot studio.

