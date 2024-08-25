Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Narutoparticipated in a recent interview, and through it he revealed some regret about one of the characters he created. In this case we are referring to Sakura Haruno, one of the most popular.

But this has nothing to do with him regretting creating her. In fact, what Kishimoto feels is that he was unable to develop one of the aspects of this intrepid kunoichi, or female ninja, in the way he wanted.

What the author of Naruto I wanted to show more of Sakura’s home life with her parents. In the cases of young Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, I handled it differently.

As fans will remember, in the first case the protagonist of the series is an orphan, so that context was approached differently. As for the second, he loses almost everyone he loves and knows in a tragic incident. Both have very complicated lives.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

There is no such development on Sakura Haruno’s side in NarutoSakura’s family life has taken a backseat, and this is what this mangaka regrets. To such an extent that her parents, Kizashi and Mebuki Haruno, do not appear in the manga.

Fans had to wait until a movie to meet them, and they got to the anime in the form of a companion episode to this film. But beyond that not much is known about them.

NEW INFORMATION FROM THE MINI INTERVIEW‼️ Kishimoto regrets that he didn’t develop Sakura’s relationship with her parents like he did with Naruto and Sasuke in the manga pic.twitter.com/ff6uJyWZqI — Hσwl (@howlxithree) August 23, 2024

The interview that Masashi Kishimoto participated in was with Mirio Ikemoto, the artist behind the manga Boruto. Some believe that this story, which is a sequel to Narutowould allow Sakura’s parents to be further developed in a flashback.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

But he can’t be completely sure. Other news related to the series in recent times are its crossover with the Ninja Turtles and the anime special, which will be released next year.

