Recently, an exhibition was held in Japan, in which illustrations of My hero academia. Most of them were made by Kohei Horikoshi, creator of the series.

Some of his colleagues participated, and there were some who commented on his work. These are included in a brochure that was distributed at the event. Among these creatives is the creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto.

My Hero Academia had its exhibition in Japan

What the ‘father’ of Naruto Uzumaki Regarding the exhibition was ‘Horikoshi’s art is simple, but he refines excellent drawing skills, which always makes him stand out’.

To the above, this mangaka added ‘his style is made up of details so fine that it must take a long time to draw them.’ Kishimoto he finished this statement saying ‘I respect his art a lot because it allows his characters to have a multitude of expressions’.

Creator of My Hero Academia teases the end of the series

In another part of his comments, he let see ‘he can choose to draw from a wide angle to the extreme of a close-up, allowing him to be very versatile’.

Anyone who has flipped through a manga of My hero academia you will realize that. Kohei Horikoshi he’s pretty good at designing his characters, and putting them in various situations. His manga is very dynamic, and that has translated well into the world of animation thanks to Bones.

Naruto creator praises Kohei Horikoshi’s style

Masashi Kishimoto ended up saying ‘For me, any manga artist who can draw hands and eyes well is usually very skilled, but Horikoshi’s skill goes beyond that – he’s so top-notch I’m jealous!’.

The above is something that the creator of Deku and company. In fact, it is not the first interview where Kishimoto mentions his technique for drawing hands of his characters.

From what is known, Horikoshi respects the creator of Naruto. It has served as a source of inspiration throughout his work, although it is also fair to say that other authors have inspired him in various ways.

The fact is that the person responsible for My hero academia He has had many influences throughout his career, which has helped him perfect his techniques. We will see how he applies them when the outcome of his own story arrives.

