The franchise of Naruto has some of the most powerful girls in anime like Tsunade, Sakura Haruno, Ino, etc. But, the most popular of them is the wife of our main protagonist. For this reason, it is not surprising that the talented Cosvickye made cosplay of Hinata hyuga.

This artist is known for her commitment to her work, be it for her attire, makeup and even for the character that she manages to personify in each of her characters. Cosvickye in cosplay of Hinata hyuga from Naruto is a great example of it. He made two works of this girl that they manage to represent perfectly:

The first job of Cosvickye in cosplay of Hinata hyuga shows us the young ninja in her student outfit. In this case, he faithfully recreated the clothes he wears throughout Naruto shippuden. In addition, she used the perfect shade of hair and pupils to bring this popular anime girl to life.

The second job he shared on Reddit it’s a little different.

Cosvickye cosplay Hinata Hyuga from Naruto Shippuden

In the other image posted on Reddit for Cosvickye in cosplay of Hinata, we see another version of this ninja, more similar to his adult version of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Although, in this case, it also modifies this character’s clothing a little more to give it a unique touch.

Definitely, Cosvickye in cosplay of Hinata He managed to represent the different facets of this unique ninja who has won the hearts of his fans. If you like the content that he does and you want to support him to continue creating this type of content from Naruto or other animes, we invite you to follow her in her social networks.

