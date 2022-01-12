Crunchyroll is one of the most important anime distribution companies in Mexico and Latin America. For example, series like Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san have been located specifically for the region, but it seems that their big surprise is that Naruto in Latin Spanish will hit the platform.

In the official account of Twitter from Crunchyroll they shared a message that said ‘What Spanish dubbing should you watch today? 🎙️ #Dubbing Week ‘ along with a gif showing the series that are available with this adaptation.

Among all of them, was Naruto shippuden in Latin Spanish, which would indicate that the entire series with this dubbing would soon arrive on the platform.

In the comments of the publication, many people questioned that there were other series in the gif that, as of this note, do not have a dubbing into Latin Spanish in Crunchyroll What bleach. The company has not made any official announcements or statements, so it could be a mistake.

However, within the same gif of Crunchyroll, was also available in Latin Spanish Naruto shippuden, the continuation of the main saga of the story. Hopefully soon we will have some confirmation or release date on the platform for the rest of the seasons. Currently, only the first season is available.

Naruto Shippuden in Latin Spanish could come to Crunchyroll

As we mentioned before, Naruto in Latin Spanish is currently available, the little more than 220 episodes of the main story are on the platform with the dubbing broadcast on Mexico and Latin America in the early 2000’s.

However, its continuation is a completely different story. In Latin Spanish, Naruto shippuden It only has the first season available, as it originally aired.

Hopefully this little wink means that the rest of the seasons of the saga arrive doubled on the platform. The dubbing into Latin Spanish of Naruto shippuden It was made up of great talents such as Isabel Martiñón, Christine Byrd, Alfonso Obregón, Enzo Fortuny, Eduardo Garz, etc.

Taking into account the company’s record and the recent dubbing of the five films into Latin Spanish by Naruto shippuden, this does not seem so impossible. But, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the company.

