













Naruto celebrates his protagonist's birthday with an emotional video with the best of his life









It is worth noting that the presentation of this video dedicated to naruto uses the original art of Masashi Kishimotothe author of the work, because the sequence is made up of pure cuttings from the mangaso you don’t miss any of those iconic moments of this beloved character.

Now, let’s not lose sight of an additional detail, the celebration does not stop with the video that you can see at the beginning of this note, A couple more will also be released on October 11 and 12, 2023. One of them is designed to remember the relationship between Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha and another to the special attack that made him famous: the Rasengan.

If you are really a fan of the series you will find many memorable moments such as the first time the protagonist put on the Konoha Village sash or the time Kakashi applied that painful punishment to his butt. There is also the first occasion in which the Rasengan and the Chidori collide, destroying a huge water tank and having Sakura as a spectator.

There is no doubt that it is a very emotional presentation that will remind fans of Masashi Kishimoto’s work of epic moments.

When is Naruto’s birthday?

So that you can save it on your calendar at once and give him something when the date arrives, Naruto’s birthday is October 10. It is worth emphasizing that we are talking about the character from the original work of Masashi Kishimoto. It’s not like the manga or anime started on the aforementioned date. Let’s say it’s the day Kushina and Minato Namikaze’s son was born.

For example, the manga of this story was published for the first time on September 21, 1999 and ended its serialization on November 10, 2014. The anime series was released for the first time in 2002 and extended its duration until 2017 in Two parts. The work even reaches other media such as video games and films.

Will you also celebrate the Konoha Village Ninja?

