













Naruto celebrated Sasuke’s birthday with an emotional video







Naruto celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the launch of its anime series, particularly with four special chapters of which there is still no greater context, but there is a small promotional advance.

The animated series by Studio Pierrot will celebrate in a big way, In addition to the one shot that focused on the Fourth Hokage of Konoha and the illustration that has the twenty-one most popular characters in his saga worldwide, now we will have four new chapters of the original saga and the return of the manga from boruto, but this time as an independent installment.

However, something special that is celebrated is the birthday of one of the community’s favorite characters: Sasuke Uchiha. The YouTube channel released a very suitable video in which we can see the most intense moments in the life of the best friend of the most powerful ninja in Konoha.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Sasuke’s video contains footage from his childhood, when he met Sakura Haruno and Naruto Uzumaki. It has the scene of the first battle in which they faced Haku together with Zabuza, and the precious moment in which the Uchiha protected who would become his best friend.

Obviously there are also parts of the fight that were fought next to the columns that correspond to the First Hokage and Madara. The video also allows to see the particular affairs of the Uchiha, in other words, we will have a short scene of Itachi with Sasuke.

We recommend you: Naruto: The shonen who never showed us the true power of their women

Naruto: When are the new commemorative chapters coming out?

On September 3, 2023 The four chapters will be released on four consecutive Sundays through Tokyo TV, however, there is still no news about its premiere for the streaming platforms that have the licenses of the main saga.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)