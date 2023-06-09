Naruto it is a saga with now many years on its shoulders and in the course of the various narrative arcs and the various time jumps various characters and new versions of the same have appeared. An example is the ninja Ino Yamanaka, not one of the most important characters but not for this not appreciated by fans. Now, caughtredheaded he offers us his own Ino Yamanaka cosplay.

Ino Yamanaka is a ninja of the Leaf village, a sort of childhood rival of the more famous Sakura. In this cosplay, we see the older version of the character, with her purple costume and long blonde hair. This is a perfectly done cosplay and great photo shoots.

Tell us what you think of the Ino Yamanaka cosplay made by _caughtredheaded? Has the Naruto character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?