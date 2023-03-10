borutothe series written by Ukyo Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto is a spin-off of Naruto and was heavily criticized upon its release for its resemblance to the original series. But this did not stop her from achieving success. Now, after seven years, the end is near.

This is really happening, people. A lot of rumors have surfaced in the last month about a change coming to Naruto, and a new report from Japan has confirmed that word to be true. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced the end of its anime, but don’t cry yet! Well, it was also confirmed that a second part of Naruto It is in the works, unfortunately no details have been shared about it.

According to official reports, the anime of boruto will end its first half with episode 293. This means that the anime of Naruto it will close on March 26 and will take our favorite heroes with it. So if you have something to share with Hinata or Sasuke, you better do it now.

Of course, the reports of the Studio Pierrot and Shueisha confirmed that the anime boruto will be back at some point. A second part of the sequel has been ordered, but the series does not have a set return date. Shortly after the end of borutoa number of anime-related announcements were made, including the revival of the original anime of Naruto. The original series is planning a four-part return later this year as several original episodes will be released.

As for the end of boruto, Naruto fans admit they saw this ending coming from afar. After all, the hit sequel has had a pacing problem ever since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it goes out to air. Anime has been plagued with filler arcs since day one, as over 70% of boruto It doesn’t come from the manga. This is because the manga of boruto is released monthly, so it’s impossible for the sequel to Naruto Keep the demand for content with the weekly anime of the Studio Pierrot. Taking a break, the manga of boruto you will have plenty of time to release excess content for your anime. And of course the manga boruto has positioned itself and the anime in a nice middle ground, as its long-awaited timeskip is right around the corner.

If you are not up to date with the anime or manga of boruto, you have time to regularize yourself. The show premiered seven years ago and has over 250 episodes to its credit. The sequel to Naruto is airing on crunchyroll and hulu at the moment. And as for the manga of borutothe monthly series is published in real time with Japan on the app Shōnen Jumpas well as in Plus Sleeve.

Via: comic book