Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the third part of the popular ninja saga. However, now that the anime of Studio Pierrot reached the manga work, the production decided to stop the installment that had been maintained continues, promising a second part in the future. However, the penultimate chapter pointed to a chaotic feeling for fans.

Towards the end of the chapter we will be just as dismayed as Naruto, because he will see how it is that Despite the fact that Boruto is already very badly injured, Kawaki will literally rip his heart out, thus assuming, at the very least, the death of the young ninja.

However, it seems that the young people had some kind of pact, and both decided that it was the best way to prevent the villains from causing more damage. In other words, in this way, Momoshiki Otsutsuki would not be able to take possession of Boruto’s body again.

Also, we get to see how Kawaki gets a new, even stronger version of his karma.

It seems that this is how the first part of the series could end. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and leave us with a void for a long, long time. Because we still don’t know when the manga will be developed enough to generate a stable delivery of chapters. Although, it’s quite unbelievable that the guy has such an ending, let’s see what the final chapter surprises us with.

Source: Studio Pierrot

We recommend: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – Animation error causes Sasuke to grow a new arm

How many manga episodes does Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have?

The work is available on MangaPlus and is published monthly. So far it has 79 chapters.

It is worth mentioning that, unlike the delivery of naruto shippuden, boruto It has a careful adaptation that corresponds punctually to his manga work written by Ukyō Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. However, it is supervised by Masashi Kishimoto.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.