Naruto He is one of the most iconic characters in anime, known for his eponymous anime, he is one of the most celebrated characters of this century in the industry. For almost two decades, we have known its ninja history, until it became Hokage, the authority figure in his village.

However, in chapter 218 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we had to say goodbye to Kurama, a friend who inhabited his body and who cared for him since he was a baby.

During the last chapters, we had seen the combat between Naruto Uzumaki and Isshiki Otsutsuki, one of the most powerful villains in the entire franchise. In order to defeat him, he had used the Bayron Mode, a deadly technique that unleashed its full power at the cost of its own life energy.

In the end, Naruto Uzumaki he did not lose his life. Kurama, his great friend and companion sacrificed his own life as long as he remains standing. Before leaving, this spirit recalled how he accompanied our great protagonist throughout his life:

This emotional moment caused the anime fan community to shed tears for her loss:

Some mentioned that the farewell between Kurama and their great friend broke their hearts:

There were fans like HiSa who realized that the release date of the first episode of Naruto is the same as the death of Kurama. A detail that only the community could notice:

Finally, there were those who admired the moment when the gazes of Uzumaki and of Kurama they crossed paths one last time. A look full of despair and another full of pride:

Boruto inopsis: Naruto Next Generations

However, if you’ve never seen Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and you are interested in knowing more about this anime, here we tell you more about it.

Years after the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto Uzumaki he has fulfilled his dream of becoming the seventh Hokage. In this way, his new role is to supervise the new generation of ninjas, including his own son.

Now, Naruto Uzumaki got married with Hinata Hyuga, with whom you have two children: Boruto and Himawari. Boruto is part of the ninja team, led by Konohamaru Sarutobi, who you may remember from the original saga. But, you will not be alone, because you will have by your side Sarada uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, and the artificial child of Orochimaru, Mitsuki.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: