2022 ends and thus begins a new year, so Naruto and Sasuke are ready to celebrate in a big way with their families. How do we know?

Well, for a couple of beautiful illustrations shared by Studio Pierrot. There you can see the family of each of those legendary ninjas ready to say goodbye to the old year and receive the new one. All of them with their appearance Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In the first illustration appears Naruto Uzumaki, the current Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, and at his side is his wife Hinata as well as their children, Boruto and Himawari.

As for the second, where Sasuke Uchiha is, Sakura can be seen with Sarada. Something that both families share are the outfits in red, black and gold. Likewise, the style they have is clearly Chinese. There is a good explanation for that.

What happens is that the families of Naruto and Sasuke are not only celebrating Chinese New Year. This does not begin on January 1, but is actually until the 22nd of that month.

It is the Year of the Water Rabbit according to the Chinese horoscope. In fact, when both illustrations are put together, a joint image appears where this animal seems to be present. Let’s see if by chance these arts come out with higher quality.

What to expect from Naruto and Sasuke in the new year?

Although the anime of Naruto ended a long time ago the action continues in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. 2023 will bring very interesting things and the first thing to come is Sasuke Retsuden.

This story centered on Sasuke and Sarada is based on a novel that is a spin-off or derivative of the main story. This takes place after the end of the events of Naruto Shippuden and before the start of Boruto’s adventures.

At the end of Sasuke Retsuden the adaptation of the Code Arc will begin, which comes directly from the manga. It’s something that fans have been waiting for a long time but Studio Pierrot, which adapts the anime, has taken its time to do it.

The reason is that this story is already very close to the work done by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto. So some padding cannot be ruled out sometime in 2023.

In addition to Naruto We have more video game information at EarthGamer.