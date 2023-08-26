













Naruto and Hello Kitty present the cutest of collaborations









The collaboration of Naruto x Hello Kitty will be released on August 25, 2023 and will run until September 7. The collection essentially proposes the characters of Naruto drawn in the style of Hello Kitty. And the cute Sanrio characters with ninja details and objects.

The new characterization of the ninjas allows us to rethink the action-packed world in much friendlier but just as impressive tones.

You can review the entire collection and its respective information here.

Source: Sanrio

Part of the collaboration is made up of character illustrations from Narutobut this is not limited to the main cast, but we have many of the ninjas, so we have many options, surely your favorite character was not relegated.

Source: Sanrio

the characters of Naruto they are accompanied by Sanrio characters in their respective illustrations.

Other objects in the collection are the following:

Acrylic stands: $7

Chibi-style plushies: 26 USD

Transparent multi-purpose case: 7 USD

Plush Keychain: USD 15

Scene Photo Acrylic Blocks: $6

Source: Sanrio

Where can I buy things from the Naruto x Hello Kitty collection?

The 20th anniversary of the franchise Naruto and boruto celebrate through Sanrio, the new collection will be available online (for some locations, you’ll need to check availability) and at the physical store on Tokyo Character Street.

The collection will have characters from both franchises paired together.

