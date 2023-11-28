There are still no very clear ideas about the next Naruto, but what is certain is that Bandai Namco has it wish to change , whether it’s the genre itself or the angine of the game. In any case, there won’t be another Ninja Storm, considering that Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, recently released, is considered the final act of the CyberConnect2 action series.

Bandai Namco reported something about the future of the video game series on Naruto and Boruto, claiming that the series Ninja Storm can be considered concluded with the summary chapter recently released and that the next game will probably be a reboot of some kind.

A new genre or a new engine

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, a scene from the game

“As for Naruto, the next one will be a game of one different genre, or will use a different engine” Bandai Japan reported during a conference with shareholders. “We don’t know what it will be like yet, but we would like to start from scratch,” a spokesperson explained.

Furthermore, it seems that there is an interest in recovering Naruto’s story, rather than continuing with that of Boruto. Based on what was reported in an answer during the question session, Bandai stated that “even if the story of Naruto is over we would like to somehow relaunch it with a reboot”, perhaps through spin offsimilar to what was done with the Harry Potter series.

Curiously, it seems that no particular attention for Boruto emerges from the interview, but it could simply be a desire to unify both series under a single name. In the meantime, we refer you to our review of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.