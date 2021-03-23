Naruto It is one of the most popular Japanese works of recent years. It lives up to series like Dragon ball, One piece or bleach, so it has a lot of fans around the planet.

However, not everyone was happy with the direction the sequel took, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Even so, those who continue to keep up with the story were surprised with the latest episode of the anime.

This is because chapter 191 of Boruto had the appearance of something that many did not expect, but that definitely left them pleased. This is the chakra mode of one’s own Naruto, who used the power of Kurama for the first time in three years.

This is a great transformation of one of the most beloved protagonists of Japanese anime, which he did not show since the episode 65 of this play. That is to say, 165 chapters had to pass for the chakra mode of Naruto will return to the small screen.

We also recommend: Naruto turned sexy husbando into sexy cosplay

The long-awaited meeting between Naruto and Kawaki

The current series begins to prepare to give the character of Kawaki the relevance it will take on in the next great story arc. Therefore, the most recent broadcast let us see a little of the mentality of this character and the conflicts he has with his power.

In that sense, Naruto she finally met him, but not in the way she would have liked. While Kawaki being cornered by a police group, he used his karma power to absorb enemy attacks and return them to them. However, he realized that he was going to hit a child and decided to redirect his power.

That’s when Naruto He appears to absorb the shock using the impressive chakra mode, promising the tormented young man that he will help him out of this situation.