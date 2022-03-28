Amazon Prime Videothe streaming platform owned by the US giant, is continuing to expand its catalog and, specifically, is enriching it with anime-themed content and in this sense we must see the arrival of the animated adaptation of the historic manga Naruto.

The exact release date has not been revealed, but we know that Naruto will flesh out the anime offering in the Prime Video catalog starting in May of this year. After Bleach, therefore, another interesting hit scored by the platform owned by Amazon.

For those who don’t know, Naruto is a manga released between 1999 and 2014 in the specialized magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump. It was written and drawn by master Masashi Kishimoto and consists of 72 volumes. In Italy we had to wait a few more years to be able to appreciate it, but it was still a resounding success.

A resounding success, it was said, also retraced by the anime adaptation that Hayato Date directed. The 72 volumes of the manga have been translated into two seasons of the animated series. Two seasons which, however, have 220 episodes.

We don’t know, yet, how these episodes will be released and if they’ll go by seasons instead. We await official communications from Amazon which, at the moment, has limited itself to communicating that the animated series is coming, precisely, in May.

The arrival of Naruto in the catalog confirms Amazon’s willingness to focus on this type of content. As mentioned, Bleach also joined the catalog and ten days ago Hakyu ​​too !!! has traveled the same path. Three shots that will surely satisfy the hunger for souls of their users.

Naruto’s narrative universe, however, did not end here. The master Kishimoto, in fact, is currently working on Boruto (son of our hero), a manga series that has already received an animated adaptation. To record the crossover with Fortnite, which arrived a few months ago.