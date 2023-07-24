













This is a compilation of some of the most memorable scenes from the series before the advent of its sequel, naruto shippuden. Without a doubt, these are moments that are loaded with a lot of nostalgia for fans of this anime.

It is clear that the new episodes will be related to Team 7 formed by the young Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno and his sensei, Kakashi Hatake.

All those mentioned above can be seen in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note.

As scheduled, the transmission of these additional stories will begin on September 3, 2023, the exact plot of which is a mystery. Studio Pierrot is again in charge.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

That is why it is not known if these new episodes of Naruto They are 100% original or based on something that Masashi Kishimoto, creator of the manga, is responsible for.

There is even a theory that they could show already known facts but in another way. The thing is, these episodes are seen as something very special in Japan.

To the extent that there will be a special presentation at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba where they will be exhibited.

Ticket pre-sale will start on July 18, 2023 and it is very likely that they will sell out very quickly. Crunchyroll has yet to confirm that it will have these new episodes of the Naruto anime, but it’s quite likely.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

For a long time this video-on-demand service has had the series in its catalog, in the same way as its sequel and the adventures of Boruto. Confirmation will possibly arrive in the coming weeks.

