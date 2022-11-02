Senator Narusova confirmed that Ksenia Sobchak has Israeli citizenship

Lyudmila Narusova, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, confirmed that her daughter Ksenia Sobchak has Israeli citizenship. This is reported RIA News.

At the same time, the parliamentarian said that the journalist would soon return to Russia. Sobchak has no status in the criminal case, Narusova added.

The fact that the journalist received Israeli citizenship, Haaretz wrote in April. According to him, the country’s passport was also issued to Sobchak’s son. Prior to that, in March, she reported that she only had Russian citizenship and no other passports.

On October 26, it became known that Sobchak was noticed while crossing the border of Belarus and Lithuania. The head of the state security department of the Baltic state confirmed that the journalist is in the country and, as an Israeli citizen, has the right to stay there without a visa.