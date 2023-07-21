In Mexico there is no specialty in cosmetic surgery, so the Ministry of Health (Ssa) must coordinate with the legislature to create it and with this give guarantees to the thousands of cosmetic surgery and medicine patients, declared the senator, José Narro Céspedes, during the Aesthetic Congress that was held in Veracruz.

“The central objective is that healthy people who undergo an aesthetic procedure have a guarantee from the State that they will be cared for by a person specialized in said subject,” he said.

Currently, no type of aesthetic procedure can be performed in public hospitals, added Narro Céspedes, in the national exam for medical residencies there is no specialty in aesthetic surgery; however, civil associations have taken the aesthetic term as part of their specialty.

“In the United States and in Spain there is a clear separation between cosmetic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery, this must happen in Mexico,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rector of the Conde University, Marco Antonio Conde Pérez, denounced during the Congress that for weeks a series of attacks have been carried out against him and the university, “this type of violation cannot be allowed in Mexico,” he declared, for which he warned that he would file a series of complaints in this case.

He also pointed out that after having received an invitation for a popular election position for next 2024, he has received attacks from the state governor, who has initiated a political persecution against him so that he cannot reach a popular election position.