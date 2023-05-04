LudoNarraCon, the narrative-game-focused digital festival organized by publisher Fellow Traveller, has returned to Steam for a four-day program of panels, demos, and discounts.

2023 marks the fourth consecutive year LudoNarraCon has taken place, with proceedings now underway on Steam and continuing until Monday, 8th May. 15 panels and fireside chats about narrative games and development will feature throughout, covering a wide range of topics.

These include a conversation with Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert, plus discussions on forming meaningful relationships in games, using system-based writing to make player choices have a more lasting impact, telling stories in subtle and surprising ways, the importance of world-building and creating tension, and more. TO full schedule of developer panels and chats can be found on Steam.

Alongside all that, LudoNarraCon will feature a fresh selection of playable demos – 36 in total – across a range of narrative-focused games, plus discounts on over 140 games.