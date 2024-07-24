Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 07/24/2024 – 11:59

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Narratives about fraud using the Pix are out of touch with reality, the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Netohighlighting that the instrument has a lower average number of incidents than other similar systems in the world and also than other payment mechanisms in the country.

In a lecture at the Blockchain Rio event, Campos Neto said that given the strong growth in the use of Pix in the country, the Central Bank focused on improving security mechanisms.

+ Central Bank makes adjustments to improve Pix security

+ BC defines that Automatic Pix will be launched in June 2025

“As the number of transactions began to grow much more than we imagined, we focused more on security items. Sometimes I see a narrative about security that is very far from reality, a narrative that the number of frauds has increased a lot. It increased a lot because many things started to be done via Pix, the account cannot be an absolute number,” he said.

According to him, the fraud rate recorded on Pix is ​​7 for every 100,000 transactions, a number that reaches 30 for every 100,000 on credit cards. In England, the instant payment system records 100 incidents for every 100,000, he said.

The BC announced on Monday adjustments to the Pix regulations to improve security mechanisms, such as limiting the transfer value made through unregistered devices.

In the presentation, the president of the BC also downplayed leaks of Pix key data, arguing that cases are rare and that exposed data, such as full names, CPFs and emails, are not sensitive information.

(By Bernardo Caram)