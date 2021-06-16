The special secretary of Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy, Diogo Mac Cord, affirmed on Tuesday (June 16, 2021) that the “narrative” that the approval of the Eletrobras MP will increase electricity tariffs is “fake“.

“We have been working a lot with information. What has happened is that the ‘against gang’ –that worked for Eletrobras not to be privatized in the last 20, 25 years–, created a narrative that this will increase the tariff, that the consumer will not be supplied. It’s the old narrative of all privatizations”, said the secretary, in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Mac Cord highlighted the importance of the discussion of the text, which is taking place in the Senate. According to him, the theme is “complex“but will bring benefits to society.

The provisional measure that paves the way for the privatization of Eletrobras should have its opinion read in the Senate this Wednesday night (16.Jun.2021). The voting in plenary will be for the following day (Thursday – June 17, 2021), at 10 am.

According to Mac Cord, if the text is approved, official government calculations indicate that the energy tariff will fall, with greater competition in the sector.

