On Sunday, many customers of K-Supermarket Postitalo had not heard about the ongoing criminal investigation in Närpiö. Some say that knowledge of abuses affects their purchasing decisions.

K-Supermarket Postitalo in Helsinki hasn’t sold nerdy Siggpac cucumbers for a while.

“They have been so expensive for a long time,” says the shopkeeper Eve Länsiluoto.

In the future, however, merchants may have to evaluate other reasons for not ordering Närpiö cucumbers.

HS published on Sunday an extensive article About the large-scale criminal investigation underway in Närpiö, where the police suspect racketeering and even the organization of sex services. The criminal network is connected to Finland’s largest private producer of cucumbers and the city’s Vietnamese community.

To consumers, cucumbers from a company called Jan-Erik Sigg Ab are sold under the name Siggpac. Cucumbers can be found in almost every Finnish store.

HS asked the shopkeeper and customers of K-Supermarket Postitalo what they think about nervy cucumbers.

In the store the case has not led to any measures so far.

On the other hand, the information only came that morning, and the matter has not been dealt with. Measures are also not taken when no one has received criminal charges.

“But yes, we are concerned about people’s well-being. Every now and then there have been cases where we have had to think about whether we want to support a certain entrepreneur,” says Länsiluoto.

K-Market Postitalo shopkeeper Eve Länsiluoto says that they want to pay attention to responsibility.

Many the customers had not read about the ongoing criminal investigation on Sunday afternoon.

One of them is Chirp Fippo.

Would he buy cucumbers that were produced unethically?

“I would buy it. The choice is mostly influenced by the price,” says Peippo.

Packaging wrappers are rarely examined with a cucumber.

Peippo could imagine boycotting a certain producer if something really outrageous came to light. But if the unethical cucumber was clearly cheaper, he’d probably go for it anyway. Food is already so expensive.

When grocery shopping, Sirpa Peippo primarily pays attention to the price.

Also Raissa Kalala says that information about the criminal investigation does not affect his purchase decisions. He has not heard about the Närpio case before.

Price is the primary criterion.

“I buy cucumber quite often, I like to eat it on bread in the morning. However, I usually don’t check where the cucumber comes from,” says Kalala.

Raissa Kalala says that she usually doesn’t check where the cucumbers she buys come from.

From the store there are also customers whose purchase decisions are influenced by information about Närpiö’s shortcomings.

Niklas Kari says that he read the story about Närpiö’s cucumbers in the morning.

The article aroused conflicting feelings in him. In his opinion, the cases seemed “obscure”. On the other hand, the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet.

“However, this Siggpac stuck with me. It is very unlikely that it would be put in the basket in the future,” says Kari.

He compares the case to Nepali restaurants. Kari stopped going to Nepalese restaurants after HS in 2019 told about the large-scale and systematic exploitation of employees in restaurants.

Kari is aware that even innocent entrepreneurs can suffer from a boycott. There are also several greenhouse entrepreneurs in Närpiö who are not connected to the criminal investigation.

Niklas Kari plans to be careful on the cucumber shelf in the future.

Tiina Nurmi is on the same lines as Kari.

He hears about the ongoing criminal investigation in Närpiö for the first time from a journalist. However, Nurmi says that similar cases greatly influence his purchasing decisions.

Siggpac’s cucumber may therefore remain on store shelves in the future.

“I wouldn’t buy if something like this was known. I don’t think that would be fair.”

Tiina Nurmi does not want to support unethically operating companies.

