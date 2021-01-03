Highlights: Narottam Mishra’s big attack on former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Narottam said, Akhilesh is spreading confusion on corona vaccine

‘Those who do not listen to their father and uncle, what will they listen to the country’

Akhilesh said that we will get the Corona vaccine vaccine after our government is formed

Bhopal

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is troubled. Regarding the Corona vaccine, Akhilesh had said that we will not get the BJP government vaccine. I do not trust them. After this, BJP leaders have attacked Akhilesh. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also attacked Akhilesh. He has said that the person who does not listen to his father and uncle, what will he listen to the country.

Narottam Mishra said that the confusion that Akhilesh Yadav is spreading about the Corona vaccine is not a good thing. But when they do not listen to their father and uncle, what will they hear about the country? The promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country about the vaccine has been fulfilled today. This is their policy of appeasement.

Simultaneously, at the Youth Congress training camp in MP, Narottam Mishra said that the Youth Congress should start the training with the young leader of his party who is celebrating the new year in Italy these days. They instigated the farmers of Punjab-Haryana and left them on the middle road. Training should start from Gangotri itself.

Will Shivraj teach a lesson to the stone-bearers? Bringing new law

Narottam said that the entire country is feeling proud after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored as the most popular and accepted leader of the world. He has emerged as a global leader through visionary, inclusive thinking and hard work. Under his leadership, India is moving towards becoming a world teacher again.

‘I will not get the Corona vaccine …’, Akhilesh is trolled to control damage, this explanation given on the statement

Akhilesh Yadav, who is all-round surrounded on ‘BJP Vaccine’, said in a clear – ‘Trust in scientists, not trust in unscientific BJP system’