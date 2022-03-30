The developers have taken advantage of the first anniversary of their game to communicate the surprise.

We have all said, someday, that time flies. And today we reaffirm that thought knowing that Narita Boy, which began as a successful project on Kickstarter, today making a year since its launch. It seems like only yesterday that we discovered this mix of action with retro-futuristic aestheticbut the Spaniards from Studio Koba continue on their journey and have now announced a spin off of his acclaimed adventure.

More crazy and playful. With more fights, more bosses and much more funStudio KobaThis has been communicated by the developer through Twitter, also taking advantage of one of the publications in which they celebrate the birthday of their game: “Today is a special day for us. We celebrate the first anniversary of Narita Boy and… We announce that we are working on a new game! It’s going to be a Narita Boy spin-off,” the team explains.

“More crazy and playful. With more fights, more bosses and much more fun. With hilarious visual effects and a quirky soundtrack. We want to blow your minds again! It will be available in 2023“In this way, we will have to wait a few months to get back into the eighties setting of Narita Boy, but through an even more attractive proposal.

After all, Narita Boy managed to captivate us both with its mechanics and its initiatives outside of the video game, as we have seen with an exclusive arcade game worth $11,000. Before its launch, we considered it one of the 5 most promising Spanish video games of the moment, and we have been able to confirm these sensations after experiencing an adventure that, as we told you in our analysis of Narita Boy, is a fantastic ode to retro.

