A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft confirmed the batch of games that would join Xbox Game Pass for the second half of March, where the main role fell especially in Octopath Traveler, a video game created by Square Enix and that so far was only in Nintendo Switch and PC.

However, this title was not the only one that those from Redmond shared through Xbox Wire, where they also confirmed that other great games would join the service, such as Yakuza 6. Most of these games are already available along with all the Xbox Game Pass games, and finally today the last of the titles to be joined announced in the Xbox blog post, as Narita Boy is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

ID @ Xbox event announces 20+ new games for Xbox Game Pass

Go back to the 80s. The Creator, a genius of his time, has created a game console by the name of Narita One. The star title is a game called Narita Boy. Narita Boy becomes a resounding success! All over the world, copies of the cartridge are flying off physical shelves.

Narita Boy becomes the best-selling video game in a few weeks, and is praised for transporting players on a journey like no other as they wield the Techno-sword, a power fantasy. Meanwhile, within the binary code, the digital realm connects with reality. Him has returned and erased the memories of The Creator. The supervisor program, Motherboard, and its agents have activated the Narita Boy protocol. The Stallions are closing in and Digital Kingdom needs a hero.

If you want to enjoy Narita Boy on Xbox Game Pass, you already have the possibility to enjoy it on your consoles, PC or in the cloud.