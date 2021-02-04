Game Pass never ceases to amaze us with those little gems it contains. Narita Boy is a side scrolling adventure game inspired by Tron which will be published by Team 17, and will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series. The game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one, but a specific release date has yet to be confirmed. Narita Boy is a love letter to the 80s, which takes place in a game within a game.

This jThe game combines classic 2D platforming with fast-paced combatIt looks like a beautiful representation of the 80s, especially with its art style that gives the impression that the game is played on an old television screen. In general, it is enough to see the trailer to feel the game like a true work of art.

Narita Boy puts gamers in the shoes of the digital warrior of the same name that has been chosen to wield the Techno-Sword, a legendary weapon capable of taking down terrifying enemies in close combat or from a distance, while instantly transforming into a shotgun or a destructive laser beam. It would be guided by a character named Motherboard, who serves as the spiritual leader of the Digital Realm.

Players will face enemies and have great boss battles. It’s certainly a game that picks up broad influences, but it also looks quite unique and a lot of fun. Xbox Game Pass is a great way to introduce us to many gamesI know that many would probably be lost by privileging other games. Narita Boy could be many players’ next big discovery.