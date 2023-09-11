Nariño, the southwestern department of Colombia that supported Gustavo Petro’s government with 81% of the votes in the second round of the presidential elections, showed hope that the new president would manage to reduce the violence that affects that region. But, after a year of administration, illegal groups continue to be present and confront each other for territorial control.

The governor of the department, Jhon Rojas, has issued several alerts due to the humanitarian crisis caused by this war, and demands the presence of the president and the leadership of the Public Force in the region. “We consider that the humanitarian crisis and the worsening of the conflict in Nariño is very serious,” said in a public statement in mid-August.

According to data from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in the first half of 2023 individual displacements in Nariño increased by 33%, with 4,788 victims, and mass displacements by 17%, reaching 16,137 affected. In addition, cases of impact from explosive devices such as mines have claimed the lives of 55 victims in those six months, compared to 50 in all of 2022. The ICRC has also documented 44 cases of disappearances so far this year.

This deterioration continues to increase and is due to at least two conflicts between illegal armed groups. On the one hand, in the regions of Los Abades and Guambuyaco, in the Andean zone, there are clashes between the armed group known as the Franco Benavides Front, which is part of the dissidence of the Central General Staff (EMC), commanded by Iván Mordisco, and the ELN guerrilla, which has remained there for many years. This is explained by researcher and analyst Kyle Johnson, from the Conflict Responses Foundation. A early warning from the Ombudsman this year and a humanitarian organization consulted agree on the diagnosis.

That clash triggered massive displacements in Los Abades and especially in the municipality of Samaniego, which today has more than 1,000 displaced. It also has the population of Guambuyaco in fear, and especially in the municipalities of Los Andes and La Llanada. The Front seeks to expand the control it has in nearby municipalities such as Policarpa, El Rosario, Leiva, Taminango and Cumbitara. There they impose coexistence regulations, apply justice and control mobility. They even require people who want to enter their areas to present a medical certificate certifying that they are free of sexually transmitted diseases.

Further towards the Pacific coast, the conflict is between other EMC groups and the other major dissident, the Second Marquetalia led by the former chief negotiator of the extinct FARC and later deserter Iván Márquez. The EMC dominates the northern part of the coast, but from Tumaco – Colombia’s second largest port in the Pacific – to the border with Ecuador the greatest force belongs to its rivals.

This crash has produced recent acts of violence on the highway that leads from Pasto to Tumaco, such as the burning of a bus and the kidnapping of two police officers on August 17, or the homicide, at the end of that same month, of Carlos Pai Pai, a 20-year-old Awá indigenous man whose body was found dismembered on the side of the road. The person responsible for the crime is not known, and no group has claimed responsibility or been clarified by the justice system. The indigenous organization Unipa denounced the incident in a release: “They are forcing us to leave our ancestral territory, lose our cultural practices and ways of life (…), which is producing an ethnocide against our Awá people.” There have also been displacements, confinements, homicides and forced recruitment on the coast. Aura López García, Awá leader, said in an interview with this newspaper: “For us there has been no peace after the 2016 agreements.”

The situation in Nariño is similar to that of other of the most conflictive regions in Colombia, which, according to the ICRC, have seven conflicts between different actors, of which the State is only one. Those in which only illegal groups participate are the ones that tend to have the greatest impact on the civilian population. For this reason, the ceasefire between the Government and the ELN has not had much effect in Nariño, where there is little hope that the possible ceasefire with the EMC will imply humanitarian relief.

What they ask for in the territories

The inhabitants of the area have three urgent requests: the first, the signing of humanitarian agreements with all groups to prevent further attacks on the civilian population. They demand that the Government include all structures in the total peace talks, to reach a complete peace as proposed by the president. “From the Samaniego Local Peace Pact, a multilateral ceasefire continues to be requested,” says local leader Harold Montufar.

The request is complicated to the extent that groups like the Second Marquetalia barely have any contact with the Government. In the case of this large federation of dissidents, there is no legal framework for its leaders and a good part of its members, since they abandoned the Peace Agreement with the FARC and there is a debate about the possibility of them accessing benefits for a second time. .

In any case, the voices of the territory insist that negotiations and agreements with the Government will be of no use if there are no pacts between the groups to stop attacking each other and affecting the civilian population. In fact, civil society is asking to be included in the negotiations. Juan Carlos Angulo, Afro leader and member of the Network of Community Councils (Recompas), explains: “The communities know, they know very well how to act in a dialogue process, they must be recognized because we are the ones who have experienced the conflict.”

The second urgent request is that the Government accelerate the operation of alternative economic projects to illicit crops in these regions. In Tumaco, for example, there are already cocoa crops and Afro communities are asking for support to be able to process it, give it added value and thus build an alternative economy to that of coca. Montufar considers it necessary to bet on tourism and crops with high potential such as coffee, passion fruit and avocado.

The third request is that the Peace Agreement with the FARC be thoroughly implemented. In this regard, there are annoyances coming from the Government of former President Iván Duque due to the slowness of its implementation, especially in the replacement of illicit crops, according to the Secretary of the Government of Nariño, José Obregón.

