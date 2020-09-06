Russian singer Nargiz, on the air of the NTV channel, commented on the case of actor Mikhail Efremov, who organized a deadly accident within the heart of Moscow. Reported by RIA News…

In response to the singer, she felt sorry for the actor till the courtroom hearings started. Now, for her, this story “is already starting to grow to be not just a few sort of sales space.” “After I see that Mikhail Efremov begins to be impolite to the family of the victims, once I see him sitting in courtroom periods …”, she mentioned.

Nargiz believes that Efremov ought to be in jail as a result of he killed a person. “And the truth that he’s sick isn’t an issue of society, it’s his drawback within the first place. And the issues of these people who find themselves subsequent to him, ”she added.

The singer mentioned that she desires to cease watching this case, however she continues to be watching.

The deadly accident involving the actor occurred on June 8. His automobile flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died within the hospital. Efremov first repented of his deed, after which mentioned that he didn’t keep in mind something about what had occurred. He later attributed his admission to the deadly accident to a hangover.

It’s anticipated that the artist’s verdict will likely be introduced by the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow on September 8. The prosecution requested for the artist 11 years of imprisonment in a most safety colony, explaining such a requirement by the truth that the actor’s correction is inconceivable with out isolation from society. Efremov’s lawyer in courtroom insisted to not deprive his ward of freedom and to ship the actor to serve his sentence “a minimum of in a colony-settlement.”