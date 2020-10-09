Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has recalled her childhood days on social media. He shared a picture. In this, she is playing with some of her friends. Sharing this, she is remembering her days of poverty. She lived in a housing society, which used to be for low salary. She appreciates how everyone supports each other and makes a good situation at the time of trying after living in poverty.

Sharing the picture, Nargis writes, “Here I am sharing a small piece of mine with all of you. This is my family. It was not easy to grow up in the housing project but we made it good. Even when We were in a lot of poverty, we were all with each other. Many times there was no food and we used to share an egg or some milk. Which was always shared. We had a community, we have seen each other. “

Nargis considers her family

Nargis is not in touch with her, but she said that she will always consider him her family. Nargis further wrote, “I feel sad because as we grew up and we separated, life took us in different directions. But never mind, you are still my family today. Nargison He wrote community, sisterhood, hood, project life, growth and I love you with the hashtag.

Modeling started at the age of 16

Please tell that Nargis started modeling from the age of 16. In 2011, he made his Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar. He then worked in many films like ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Azhar’ and ‘Housefull 3’. His last film was Amavas, which was a horror-thriller. This film was released last year.

