For her fight against the repression of women and her defense of human rights, Narges Mohammadi is the winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. The Iranian activist is currently serving a sentence of more than 10 years for defying the authorities of her country. . Thus, Mohammadi is the second Iranian and the nineteenth woman to win this pretigious recognition.

The Swedish Academy recognized Mohammadi’s fight to defend freedom of expression, human dignity and independence, mainly that of women.

Mohammadi began her activism in 2003, ten years later she was arrested for the first time and from prison she has helped keep the protests active over the death of Mahsa Amini, the largest social movement that country has ever experienced.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, president of the organization, said she hopes Iranian authorities “make the right decision” and allow Mohammadi to receive the award in Stockholm in December.

Iran punishes with the death penalty those people who dare to question the decisions of its authorities and that has been precisely the fight of the 51-year-old activist.

News in development…