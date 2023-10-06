





01:05 Iranian activist and 2023 Nobel Peace Prize winner. © France 24

The activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi has been recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize this October 6 for her long career as a defender of human rights in Iran. She is currently serving a prison sentence for defying the authorities of her country in this matter. In 2021, the France 24 en Español correspondent in Iran, Catalina Gómez Ángel, spoke with the activist in an exclusive interview in which she assured that she could not “choose another life”, referring to her struggle and the difficulties of doing activism in the Islamic Republic.