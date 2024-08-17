narga_lifestream made a brilliant Sakura cosplay from Street Fighter: the young fighter, introduced in Street Fighter Alpha 2, appears truly full of energy in the interpretation provided by the Russian model.

“Are you surprised? I’ve been wanting to make a Street Fighter cosplay for a long time and apparently Sakura is my first character,” Natalia wrote in an Instagram post.I never thought I would wear a sailor uniformbut I enjoyed doing it more than I expected.”

“I felt really confident and comfortable in this costume. A cute character and a smiling Narga? That’s a rare combination! Scroll through the photos to also check out my, er, cute movements at the end.”