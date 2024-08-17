narga_lifestream made a brilliant Sakura cosplay from Street Fighter: the young fighter, introduced in Street Fighter Alpha 2, appears truly full of energy in the interpretation provided by the Russian model.
“Are you surprised? I’ve been wanting to make a Street Fighter cosplay for a long time and apparently Sakura is my first character,” Natalia wrote in an Instagram post.I never thought I would wear a sailor uniformbut I enjoyed doing it more than I expected.”
“I felt really confident and comfortable in this costume. A cute character and a smiling Narga? That’s a rare combination! Scroll through the photos to also check out my, er, cute movements at the end.”
A long tradition
Also featured in the roster of Street Fighter 6, which has sold very well so far, Sakura was played by Natalia in her classic versionprecisely with the sailor uniform and its traditional colours.
Although for narga_lifestream Sakura’s cosplay represents an absolute debut with the Street Fighter saga, the many characters that animate the Capcom fighting game have often been protagonists of splendid interpretations.
Of course, scrolling through the photos it is clear that the main inspiration for many cosplayers was British Cammy: we have seen it for example in the versions of Lada Lyumos, enjinight, peachmilky_ and disharmonica.
