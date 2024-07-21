narga_lifestream made a Raiden cosplay from Genshin Impact while she was on vacation, on a beautiful beach: the Russian model could not resist the call of her passion and gave us another couple of truly remarkable photos.

His version of the electric fighter is in fact definitely summerywith an umbrella for the sun, very long purple hair but above all a beautiful two-piece costume, enriched with shaded decorations on a black base.

Incarnation of Baal, the Archon who embodies the element of Electro and watches over the lands of Inazuma, Raiden plays a role of great importance within the story of Genshin Impact, but every now and then he evidently takes a walk on the beach.