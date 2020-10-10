Highlights: Panic in the area due to the killing of Naresh Tyagi, the uncle of Muradnagar MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi of Ghaziabad

Sanjay Srivastava, Ghaziabad

There is panic in the area due to the murder of Naresh Tyagi, the maternal uncle of Muradnagar MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi of Ghaziabad. Naresh Tyagi was killed in Lohia Nagar on Friday when he left for the morning walk. The police say that the manner in which the bullets were fired on the King is clear that the matter is of rivalry.

The miscreants first spoke Naresh Tyagi with Ram-Ram and then shot him with bloodthirsty bullets. When Tyagi fell on the road, the crooks came forward and then came back and shot him in the head too, so that he could not survive. However, the police is investigating from the angle of political, family or professional rivalry to reveal the matter.

First Angle: Conflict related to contract business

According to police sources, the police team investigating the assassination has also included a rage related to Naresh’s business. It is reported that Naresh Tyagi, along with being a state contractor, was considered to have very high reach and effectiveness. He was also the brother-in-law of former minister Rajpal Tyagi. He also had many good contracts. Both his sons have also entered into contractual action. Police investigation teams are also ascertaining whether the contract was murdered.

Second angle: many angry due to political interference

Many leaders were active in Muradnagar assembly constituency after Rajpal Tyagi announced his exit from politics after being an MLA for 6 times. He was trying to retain Rajpal’s legacy in the area, but Rajpal, taking advantage of his old political connections, not only managed to get his younger son and District Panchayat President Ajit Pal a ticket from BJP in the 2017 assembly elections. Even after being aged, he left no stone unturned to make him an MLA by campaigning bluntly.

After this, many of Ajit’s political rivals were born in the area, some even running angry. Since Naresh was also very close to Ajit, the police are also focusing their investigation on other family matters with this angle.

Third angle: relationship with former minister

According to police sources, after the murder of Naresh, the police investigation team is looking at the personal rage of Naresh as well as linking the links of three decades of envy of MLA Ajit Pal’s father and former minister Rajpal Tyagi. Due to this rivalry, two brothers of Rajpal, Kushal Pal Tyagi, former president of the Ghaziabad Bar Association and then TPS Tyagi, the Chief Engineer of the Kanpur Development Authority, have been killed.

At the same time, in October 2009, after the death of former 50,000 block chief Ravindra Tyagi in a police encounter, Ravindra’s wife had pointed fingers at the role of Rajpal. A top police official said that Rajpal Tyagi is no longer active and the dispute has now ended among the people with whom the envy was going on, but the old rivalry may not be the result, with the investigation that the family grew Any other dispute is also being investigated.

Police argument

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said, “Several police teams as well as the crime branch have been deployed to reveal the Naresh Tyagi murder case. Soon the killers will be arrested after revealing the entire case.