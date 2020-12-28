Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to reform agriculture during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, but could not implement them due to ‘political pressure’. He said on Monday that the Narendra Modi government will not take any decision that is harmful to farmers and the poor.
Agricultural Law: Government invites farmers’ organizations for talks on 30 December
Tomar was quoted in an official statement as saying, “Whatever positive steps have been taken to improve the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was opposed by some sections.” However, these reforms have been very helpful in changing the picture of the country. ” The Agriculture Minister said that the government was in talks with protesting farmers to end the deadlock.
