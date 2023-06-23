Dhe day ended as pompously as it had begun: 400 guests came together on Thursday evening for the state banquet in honor of Narendra Modi in a pavilion tent in the garden of the White House, where the Indian Prime Minister’s reception had taken place with glamor and glory in the morning. A conversation with President Joe Biden was followed by a speech by Modi to both chambers of Congress in the Capitol. If Washington wants to, it can also do pomp and circumstance.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

And almost all Democrats and Republicans wanted to roll out the red carpet for the guest of the most populous country on earth. At a time of geopolitical shifts, namely the Chinese challenge and Russian aggression, there is a need to woo India. The fact that Biden was willing to overlook the human rights situation, in particular the problems of religious minorities, was due to real political constraints. Not all members of his party wanted to play along: half a dozen MPs, including the two Muslim women Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, demonstratively stayed away from the speech in Congress. In addition, more than 70 members of both chambers had asked Biden in an open letter to address the democratic-political problems.

Modi rejects criticism

Modi found his own way of dealing with the criticism – confident and tongue-in-cheek. As it should be, in his speech in the Capitol he first thanked him for the honor he and 1.4 billion Indians were bestowed on. He proudly mentioned that some members of Congress have Indian roots themselves – including one person sitting behind him: Vice President Kamala Harris. Then: It was an “extraordinary privilege” to be able to speak before both chambers for the second time after 2016. Especially since the members of Congress are very busy. Especially in the past few weeks, he noted, with the difficult debt ceiling negotiations between Congress and the White House threatening to plunge the American economy into the abyss.

Addressing Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, he said as a citizen of a “vibrant democracy” he could say the Republican had a “tough job”. He is glad that it was possible to overcome the ideological dispute. Now we can celebrate the friendship between two democracies together – that of the oldest democracy with the largest democracy in the world. He added ironically: He is happy to always be able to help if it is necessary to create a large cross-party consensus.

Members of Congress understood the allusion. Modi didn’t even have to mention January 6, 2021, i.e. the storming of the Capitol, to get rid of his implicit message: When it comes to criticism of the state of democracy, it’s best for everyone to do their own homework. Government officials in Washington had said before Modi’s visit that Biden would address all issues, but confidentially and respectfully. Respect should mean that people in Washington are aware that their own democracy hasn’t always presented the best picture of late.







Modi praised his country full-bodied: When he was in Washington for the first time as Prime Minister, India was the tenth largest economy in the world. Today it is the fifth largest. And when Delhi celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence last year, it was not only a celebration of democracy but also of diversity. Democracy is part of Indian DNA, and diversity is a “way of life” for Indians: India is home to all faiths on earth. And: “We have 22 different languages, but speak with one voice.”