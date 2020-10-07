Highlights: Narendra Modi’s 19 years in power, first as Gujarat CM and later as Prime Minister of the country

Wednesday was an important day in the political journey of Narendra Modi. First as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as the Prime Minister of India, Wednesday was his day leading governments for 19 consecutive years. His 20th year as CM and PM has started. On this occasion, he received many congratulations and best wishes. On this, PM Modi tweeted, thanking people and said that he once again convinces the countrymen that the welfare of the nation and the poor is on top of them and will always be on top.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted successively in a series of tweets saying that for so long, the countrymen have tried their best to fulfill the responsibilities assigned to them.

PM Modi tweeted, ‘Since childhood, one thing has crept into my mind that Janata-Janardan is the form of God and in a democracy it is as powerful as God. For such a long period, I have made completely authentic and dedicated efforts to fulfill the responsibilities that the countrymen have entrusted to me.

In the next tweet, he expressed his gratitude for the well-wishers, wrote, ‘Today, the power of my words is diminishing today to express my gratitude for the way you have showered blessings and love from all over the country! Your blessings, your love will further strengthen the resolve of all of us to serve the country, welfare of the poor and take India to new heights.



PM Modi wrote in another tweet, ‘No person can ever claim that I am not lacking. A long period of time in such important and responsible positions… Being a human being can also make mistakes for me. It is my good fortune that despite all these limitations and limitations, your love is growing steadily.

The Prime Minister wrote that he will continue to make efforts to make himself worthy of public blessings and love. He wrote, ‘I will constantly strive to make myself worthy of your blessings, worthy of your love. I assure the countrymen once again that the welfare of the nation and the poor is paramount for me and will always be paramount. ‘

Shah completes 20 years as CM-PM, Shah targets opposition

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001. He has been invincible ever since. In 2014, he became the Prime Minister of the country and came back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with more strength.