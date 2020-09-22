new Delhi: The Prime Minister’s tweet has heated up politics amid the uproar over the agriculture bill for the last two days. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh took tea from his house and met the MPs sitting on a dawn in the morning and interacted with them. But the MPs refused to drink tea. Impressed by the simplicity of the Deputy Chairman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted one after the other. He wrote that ‘The land of Bihar had taught the whole world to democracy centuries ago. Today, what Mr. Harivansh Ji did to become a representative of democracy from the land of the same Bihar, is going to inspire and delight every democracy lover ‘. After this tweet, politics has taken a new turn. Opposition alleges that politics is being done by the Prime Minister to take advantage of Bihar elections. Sanjay Singh said that politics is being done about Bihar. On which Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat made it clear that this matter is going to be the main issue of Bihar elections.

Significantly, assembly elections are due in Bihar by the end of this year. Both JDU and BJP will fight elections together. While Harivansh Narayan Singh, a resident of Bihar and leader of JDU, has been elected as Deputy Chairman on behalf of NDA. In such a situation, when Prime Minister Modi today made three tweets in his support, the opposition linked him to the Bihar elections. Sanjay Singh, Derek O’Brien directly alleged that under the guise of Deputy Chairman, Prime Minister Modi is doing politics in Bihar.



I read the letter written by Honorable President to the Honorable President. Every word of the letter has given new faith to our faith in democracy. This letter is inspiring and praiseworthy. There is truth and sensations in it. I urge all citizens to read it. pic.twitter.com/K9uLy53xIB – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

PM Modi also praised the Deputy Speaker for taking tea from the house of the Deputy Chairman for the suspended MPs.



Everyone saw how they were humiliated, attacked and then the same people sat on a dharna in the temple of democracy two days ago. But you will enjoy that today, Harivansh ji made the same people drink tea from his house in the morning. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

The Prime Minister remembered the great democratic tradition of Bihar while praising the Harivansh coming from Bihar



The land of Bihar had taught democracy to the entire world centuries ago. Today, what Mr. Harivanshji, who became the representative of democracy from the land of the same state of Bihar, will inspire and delight every democracy lover. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

The Prime Minister further wrote, ‘Everyone saw how they were humiliated in the temple of democracy two days ago, they were attacked and then the same people sat on a dharna against them. But you will enjoy that today, Harivansh ji made the same people drink tea from his house in the morning. It shows the generosity and greatness of Harivansh ji. What else can be a beautiful message for democracy. I congratulate them a lot for this. Their tweets are being removed in different respects.