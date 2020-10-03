Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the agricultural reform laws historic. He said that these laws are going to benefit the farmers in every way and attack the system of middlemen and brokers. Targeting political parties opposing agrarian reforms, the Prime Minister said that the rules and laws of the last century cannot be reached in the next century.Modi said, “Therefore, whatever the politics of your selfishness, opposed to changes in society and systems, the process of reforms will continue continuously to make the country self-sufficient.” The Prime Minister, while addressing a public meeting in Solang Valley in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, said these things. Earlier, he inaugurated the Atal tunnel and also addressed a public meeting at Sissu village in Lahaul.

While addressing the people of Solang Valley, the Prime Minister, while enumerating the benefits being given to the people from the various schemes of the Central Government, said that his government’s endeavor is to reduce the problems of the common people and how they get full benefit of their rights? He said, ‘Many such reforms are saving people’s time and money and the paths of corruption are also being closed. Today, people who have always worked for their political interests have been troubled by the reforms being done in the country today.

The country is not going to stop: Modi

The PM said that whatever the politics of selfishness should do against the reforms and changes in the system, this country is not going to stop. Modi said, ‘Those opposing agrarian reform laws say keep the status quo. The century changed but his thinking did not change. Now the century has changed, so will have to change the mind. If you want to live in the last century, let them live, but today the country is committed to change. ‘

Target the opposition

Modi said, “Today, when these reforms are hitting the system of middlemen and brokers, then they are stunned. The country knows very well what the middlemen were doing to promote the middlemen. ‘ The Prime Minister said that these are the same reforms which Congress also thought of but they did not have the political will to implement them. He said, ‘They lacked courage, we have courage. Elections were in front of them, for us the farmers of the country are in front.

The Prime Minister said that the bright future of the farmer is ahead for us, so we want to take the farmer forward by taking decisions. Modi said that the central government is committed to increasing the income of farmers and meeting their small needs related to farming.