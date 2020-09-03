Highlights: PM Narendra Modi gave first day in PM CARES fund

On 27 March, PM Modi deposited 2.5 lakh rupees

Three thousand crore rupees came to the fund in the first 5 days itself

PM Modi donates all the gifts or gets auctioned

Aman Sharma, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself made the first contribution to the PM CARES fund. He donated Rs 2.25 lakh to this fund set up on March 27 for the Kovid-19 epidemic. According to the annual audit of PM CARES for the year 2019-20, the first contribution was Rs 2.5 lakh. The fund had deposited Rs 3,076 crore within the initial 5 days. A senior official said, “PM Modi has been donating for the benefit of the public for a long time. The initial amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was donated by PM to PM CARES.”

Modi continues to donate freely

When Prime Minister Modi visited the Kumbh Mela last year, he donated 21 lakh rupees from his personal savings to the fund for the welfare of the sanitation workers. He also gave a sum of Rs 1.3 crore for Seoul Peace Prize from South Korea for the ‘Namami Gange’ project. Then he wrote a letter to the Finance Minister to withdraw the exemption in tax on this prize money. Officials said that the money received from the auction of all the gifts and emblems Modi received while PM was also given to the ‘Namami Gange’ mission. It also includes Rs 3.4 crore from fresh auction.

Gifts were also auctioned while CM

In 2014, when Narendra Modi left the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi donated 21 lakh rupees from personal savings to the state government staff. Modi raised Rs 89.96 crore through gifts while being the Gujarat CM. He donated all the funds to the Kanya Kelavani Fund and the money was spent on children’s education.

During the Lok Sabha elections last year, PM Modi had declared assets worth a total of Rs 2.49 crore. Of this, a fixed deposit of Rs 1.27 crore is also included in the State Bank of India branch of Gandhinagar. His house in Gandhinagar is worth Rs 1.10 crore.