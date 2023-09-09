A member of the security forces patrols a New Delhi street in front of a series of posters depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AMIT DAVE (REUTERS)

Two ladies crouched on the asphalt that radiates unforgiving heat, continuing to repaint in intense yellow and black, a few hours before the official start of the G-20 summit, the curbs of the sidewalks of a roundabout in the central area of ​​New Delhi. There is no vehicle traffic or pedestrians, the district offers a ghostly image due to the cuts adopted for security purposes, with an imposing deployment of forces. The effort of the ladies is a symbol of India’s strong will to offer a shining image at the great international event, but at their side there is an even more significant emblem. There, as everywhere on a tour of the center of the capital, a poster appears with a slogan for the summit and the face of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The number of posters with the leader’s effigy hanging in the city is impressive, at least unusual in democratic countries, and probably more similar to the cult of personality typical of other types of regimes. The messages vary, addressing the environment, technology and other issues, but the face is always the same. The personalization in the figure of the leader of the great opportunity that this global event represents for India is, of course, not one of the most important aspects in the debate about the quality of Indian democracy, but it is significant in a transcendental issue for the future of the country.

The work of the two ladies are drops in a great rain of attention. In the beautiful enclosure of Humayum’s Tomb, a team of stray dog ​​hunters is hard at work. A couple of them are introduced into the kennel van, another is skillfully linked from behind on the central path of the monumental area. But there are many others in the surroundings, you can hear their barking, and crowds everywhere, in a fight that seems a metaphor for India’s modernization effort, which is advancing, but still has a titanic task ahead of it.

School and business closures

Some 120,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure the security of the event. The authorities have decreed the closure of schools and businesses in the capital. The measures have completely evaporated normal life in a large area around the government district of the new part of the city. In the old part, further away from the sensitive points for the summit, life flowed more normally, with its melancholic charm. Here you can see that India will need much more than repainting.

Last year’s and current year’s strong economic data, placing India as the major economy with the highest growth rate, is good news. The progress of the last five years is evident. A report published in 2022 by the UN Development Program pointed out that in the 15 years between the period 2005 / 2006 and 2019 / 2021, multidimensional poverty – which considers different indicators of income, health, education – has fallen from 55% to 16% of the population. But this still represents about 200 million people in a country with 1,425 million inhabitants. Many others remain in a precarious situation, and the road seems long, with an enormous challenge of redistribution, of strengthening social services.

Local media report that some 4,000 beggars have been displaced in recent days from places where summit delegates are likely to pass through. Naturally, it is enough to move a little away from the nerve centers to find them.

The authorities have also made efforts to keep the monkeys that live in the city with its twenty million inhabitants away from the summit area and the main hotels. But they haven’t completely disappeared from there either. Curiously, many are gathered near the old headquarters of Parliament, a colonial building built in the 1920s, already abandoned in favor of a new imposing headquarters erected right next door, in a juxtaposition that seems to speak.

All this has been seen and seen by the omnipresent eyes in the propaganda posters of Narendra Modi, a charismatic and very controversial leader, with an enormous rate of popular support according to surveys and a dramatic slab of accusations about the effects that his leadership inspired by Hindu nationalism causes Indian democracy.

