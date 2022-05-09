It has been 10 years since Porsche decided to base itself on the Apulian coast, transforming the historic Nardò track into a development hub: this is how the Nardò Technical Center (NTC) that the Engineering division of the Zuffenhausen company has chosen not only as a research and testing center but as a real integrated structure for the tests of high-performance cars, combining the tests with a work focused on intelligent and connected vehicles.

Today NTC boasts over 20 test tracks and an area that extends beyond 700 hectares, the result of work and investments started in 2012. 80 million euros were put on the plate which contributed to the modernization and technological progress of the infrastructure, with the construction of tracks, workshops and safety systems. The famous ring, 12.6 kilometers long and four kilometers in diameter, was completely renovated in 2019, including fiber optic cables for fast data transmission and various traffic light opportunities to validate automated driving. High-power charging stations were installed throughout the proving ground, thus further paving the way for future electric vehicles. Additional tracks and infrastructure have been created to test the connected and automated functions of next-generation vehicles, with a private 5G network that will soon enable new services and even faster data transmission.

During ten years of management of Porsche Engineering, the number of permanent employees increased by more than 50 percent (from 105 in 2012 to over 160 in 2022). The engineers are fully integrated into Porsche Engineering’s global innovation and development network and enable a seamless transition between development, virtual simulation and real-world testing. In addition to the development of the infrastructure, work was also carried out to support and protect the territory and local communities. Landscape protection works were carried out, as well as the enhancement of the fire-fighting system inside the test center to ensure surveillance also of the surrounding areas, characterized by typical Mediterranean scrub and worthy of protection. Furthermore, in recent years, initiatives with the local community have been strengthened: aware of the social responsibility of NTC and always looking for young talents, a fruitful collaboration has been established with many schools and universities in the region, for example by offering internships and support. of skills to students.