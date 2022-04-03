The class of 2003, after the first success in Forlì, repeated in Switzerland overcoming Ried 4-6 6-2 6-3 by a comeback, gained 45 positions and is now n. 230
Two out of two. It is Luca Nardi’s personal record in the finals played at Challenger level, in the season and in his career. The Pesaro born 2003, who in January had raised his first trophy of the category in that of Forlì, has today also won the title of champion of the Lugano Challenger, staged on the fast indoor of the Conza Pavilion. The host was beaten in comeback – on the draw with a Wild Card – Leandro Riedi (590 Atp) with a score of 4-6 6-2 6-3. A match suffered at the start but which Nardi managed to get over in just over an hour and a half, who during the week had already overtaken another Swiss, Jerome Kym (1025 Atp), canceling even a match-point in the quarter-finals.
Best ranking
Thanks to the victory obtained in Switzerland, Luca Nardi confirms himself as the third 2003 present in the ATP ranking, shortening the distance on his two colleagues Carlos Alcaraz (n. 16 Atp) and Holger Rune (n. 88 Atp). For the Next Gen Azzurri from Monday 4 April it will again be best ranking and will rise to no. 231 of the world rankings, with 45 positions climbed. Moreover, with his 240 points overall, the blue will get the hook on the Russian Andrey Kuznetsov, equal to number 230 in the ranking. For the Pesaro, now, the Top 200 is less than 50 points away.
