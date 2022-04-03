Two out of two. It is Luca Nardi’s personal record in the finals played at Challenger level, in the season and in his career. The Pesaro born 2003, who in January had raised his first trophy of the category in that of Forlì, has today also won the title of champion of the Lugano Challenger, staged on the fast indoor of the Conza Pavilion. The host was beaten in comeback – on the draw with a Wild Card – Leandro Riedi (590 Atp) with a score of 4-6 6-2 6-3. A match suffered at the start but which Nardi managed to get over in just over an hour and a half, who during the week had already overtaken another Swiss, Jerome Kym (1025 Atp), canceling even a match-point in the quarter-finals.