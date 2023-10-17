The tennis player from Pesaro wins the first set against the Austrian and loses 6-2 in the third after the tie break in the second set. Karatsev surprises Tiafoe in Tokyo

Francesco Sessa

Two excellent sets are not enough for Luca Nardi to beat Dominic Thiem. The tennis player from Pesaro, number 133 in the world, goes out in the first round of the 250 tournament in Antwerp against the champion of the US Open from three years ago: Nardi wins the first set 6-3, loses the second in the tie break (without having match points available) after being ahead by a break and surrenders in the third, with the clear score 6-2. In the second round, Thiem will face the number 5 seed, the German Yannick Hanfmann: we are in the side of the draw with Stefano Tsitsipas, first seed.

ANTWERP AND STOCKHOLM — Intense day in men's tennis: Antwerp, of course, but also Stockholm and the 500 in Tokyo. Nardi was the only Italian on the court on Tuesday, on Wednesday Lorenzo Sonego will be the protagonist in Sweden: after the beautiful comeback victory against Lajovic, the Turin tennis player will face Kotov in the second round, who eliminated the number 7 seed, Christopher Eubanks . There are two seeds present in the top part of the draw, that of Sonego: Holger Rune (1) and Tallon Griekspoor (3), the Dutchman who will be among Italy's opponents in the Davis Cup in Malaga. Nothing to do for Leo Borg in front of his father Bjorn (defeat with Djere); wins in two sets for Wawrinka, Misolic, Ruusuvuori and Wolf.

THE TOKYO 500 — The day started with the 500 in Tokyo and many things happened: above all, the defeat of Frances Tiafoe against Aslan Karatsev in two sets and the tears of the host Mochizuki, born in 2003 who won his first match at ATP level against Etcheverry. Good first match for number 2 seed Casper Ruud, while Shelton and De Minaur won with difficulty: the American and the Australian beat Daniel and Draper respectively in the third set tie break.